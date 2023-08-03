Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KNX. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $59.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $64.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $3,629,626.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $3,629,626.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,516 shares of company stock worth $10,015,012 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

