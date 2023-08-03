Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LKFN. TheStreet cut Lakeland Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $55.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.71. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $83.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.34). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $95.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Financial

In related news, Director Emily E. Pichon acquired 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.80 per share, with a total value of $48,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,238 shares in the company, valued at $776,176.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKFN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after purchasing an additional 128,992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,843,000 after buying an additional 35,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,484,000 after acquiring an additional 280,943 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,882,000 after acquiring an additional 238,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.