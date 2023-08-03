Lakeside Advisors INC. Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lakeside Advisors INC. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,226,390,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,464,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,678,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,420,000 after buying an additional 1,819,535 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $105.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. HSBC boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

