Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) PT Raised to $150.00 at Morgan Stanley

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Landstar System from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens lifted their price target on Landstar System from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Landstar System from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.58.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LSTR

Landstar System Stock Performance

LSTR opened at $200.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $137.51 and a 52-week high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.14 and its 200-day moving average is $182.08.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.05. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 12.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $3,958,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,986,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 254,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at $2,349,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.