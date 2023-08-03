Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 89.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,451 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHK. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.69.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ CHK opened at $82.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 50.00% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

