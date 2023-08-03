Larson Financial Group LLC Invests $93,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.1% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $347.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.77. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.35 and a 1-year high of $358.02. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.11.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

