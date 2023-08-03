Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 223 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.37 and a 52 week high of $82.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.49.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.2594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.