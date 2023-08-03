Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 112.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 60,332 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 193.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 288,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after acquiring an additional 189,962 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $706,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $129.47 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.25 and its 200 day moving average is $134.37. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 97.32%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

