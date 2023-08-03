Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 3,540,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Latch Stock Performance

Latch stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. Latch has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latch

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTCH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Latch by 10,730.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,487,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,054,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381,884 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Latch during the 1st quarter valued at $25,620,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Latch by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,043,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Latch by 141.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the second quarter valued at about $782,000. Institutional investors own 37.74% of the company’s stock.

About Latch

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

