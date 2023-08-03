Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCHW) Short Interest Update

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCHW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Latch Trading Down 56.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LTCHW opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Latch has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10.

