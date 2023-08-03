Leon J. Topalian Sells 27,359 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nucor stock opened at $169.56 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $102.86 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.34. The firm has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Nucor by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

