Linda Filler Sells 10,190 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) Director Linda Filler sold 10,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $2,651,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,929,058. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $257.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.43. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Danaher by 100,144.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,243,696,000 after buying an additional 126,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,057,164,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,440,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,875,281,000 after acquiring an additional 812,475 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

View Our Latest Report on DHR

About Danaher

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.