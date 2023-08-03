Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) CFO Tina Miller Sells 2,000 Shares

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) CFO Tina Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 0.8 %

LAD opened at $303.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $329.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $285.96 and its 200 day moving average is $253.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $1.65. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.18 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $219.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $365.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 17,477.8% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $915,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

