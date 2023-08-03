Loop Capital Raises Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $130.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Loop Capital from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.38.

MHK stock opened at $106.74 on Monday. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $87.01 and a 12 month high of $130.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $277,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,632.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 156.8% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

