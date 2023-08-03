Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 305,771 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 24.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. UBS Group raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $37.34 and a 12 month high of $59.66.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 196.19%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.88%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

