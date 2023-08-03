Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 557.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,743 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 65,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 33,612 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 623,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,358,000 after buying an additional 20,414 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $51.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.63. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $77.24.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

