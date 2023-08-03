Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,023 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,998 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 116.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 34.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,184 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,787 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LPX shares. TD Securities downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 11.7 %

LPX opened at $67.46 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $79.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.04 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 12.06%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

