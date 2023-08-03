LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) Research Coverage Started at Jonestrading

Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on LuxUrban Hotels in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

LuxUrban Hotels Stock Down 1.0 %

LUXH stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. LuxUrban Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $96.29 million and a PE ratio of -5.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75.

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that LuxUrban Hotels will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian Ferdinand purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,700. Corporate insiders own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LuxUrban Hotels

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LuxUrban Hotels stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 126,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of LuxUrban Hotels as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes a long-term lease, asset-light business model to acquire and manage a growing portfolio of short-term rental properties in major metropolitan cities. The Company's future growth focuses primarily on seeking to create win-win opportunities for owners of dislocated hotels, including those impacted by COVID-19 travel restrictions, while providing LuxUrban Hotels favorable operating margins.

