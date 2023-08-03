Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 43.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

MPC opened at $135.87 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.02 and its 200-day moving average is $121.37. The company has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.63.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 8.01%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.31.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

