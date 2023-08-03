Mark R. Widmar Sells 2,160 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $482,565.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at $18,288,566.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

First Solar Stock Performance

FSLR stock opened at $194.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 133.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.71 and a 200-day moving average of $193.01. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $232.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in First Solar by 1.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,989 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on First Solar from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Solar from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on First Solar from $334.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.62.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

