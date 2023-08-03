Mark W. Sheahan Buys 1,263 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) CEO Mark W. Sheahan bought 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.04 per share, with a total value of $99,827.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,413.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Graco Stock Performance

NYSE:GGG opened at $78.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.17 and a fifty-two week high of $87.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.68.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.14 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Graco

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 52.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Graco by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

