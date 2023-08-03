Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given New $435.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $400.00 to $435.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

MA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $436.00.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $390.02 on Monday. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $405.19. The stock has a market cap of $369.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $385.34 and a 200-day moving average of $373.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 526,159 shares of company stock worth $201,367,930. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,923,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

