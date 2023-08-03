Matthew Cohn Buys 5,868 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Cohn bought 5,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.61 per share, for a total transaction of $220,695.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,749.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Cohn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bancorp alerts:

On Thursday, June 15th, Matthew Cohn bought 2,500 shares of Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,025.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Matthew Cohn bought 508 shares of Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.79 per share, for a total transaction of $16,149.32.

On Thursday, May 25th, Matthew Cohn bought 350 shares of Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $11,273.50.

Bancorp Price Performance

TBBK stock opened at $38.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $41.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average is $32.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TBBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TBBK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Bancorp by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bancorp by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.