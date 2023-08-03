Matthew J. Cox Sells 10,000 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $937,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,267 shares in the company, valued at $21,688,219.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matson Stock Up 0.5 %

Matson stock opened at $94.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.21. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $96.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26. Matson had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $773.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth about $473,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Matson by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MATX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Matson from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

