Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MBIN opened at $31.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.17. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.78%.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Director Patrick D. O’brien acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $85,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick D. O’brien bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 40.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

