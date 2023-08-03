Michael J. Anderson Sells 3,000 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,359,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Andersons stock opened at $49.90 on Thursday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.26.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.46. Andersons had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Andersons’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Andersons by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Andersons by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Andersons by 4.6% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Andersons by 10.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Andersons by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANDE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Andersons in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Andersons in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

