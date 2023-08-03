Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 6,596 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Xcel Energy worth $32,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after purchasing an additional 104,140 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XEL opened at $62.88 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.03%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

