Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $29,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,366,701,000 after acquiring an additional 78,909 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,291,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,764 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,675,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,432,000 after acquiring an additional 26,320 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $530.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $525.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $486.06. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $595.98. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 27.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $291,353.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,255,281.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $291,353.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,255,281.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $2,315,185.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,260,554.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,401 shares of company stock worth $40,331,541 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

