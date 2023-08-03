Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $30.99 Million Stock Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 923,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,289 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $30,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in C3.ai by 755.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $39.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average is $27.71. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $48.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.32 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 100.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

AI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $726,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,192.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,888. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $726,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 185,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,192.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 629,805 shares of company stock worth $22,019,708. Company insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

