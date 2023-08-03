Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,316 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Ross Stores worth $34,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $111.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

