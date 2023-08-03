Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 141,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,975,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 53.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,937,000 after purchasing an additional 33,956 shares during the period.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $220.00 on Thursday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $264.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.96 and a 200-day moving average of $223.41.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $394.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.84 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RBC

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.