Mizuho Trims Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Target Price to $48.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut Mosaic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mosaic from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.88.

Mosaic stock opened at $40.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $63.16. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.44.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mosaic will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the second quarter valued at about $708,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter worth about $11,321,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 10.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 87,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter worth about $2,328,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter worth about $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

