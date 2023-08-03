Morgan Stanley Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $178.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $163.00 to $178.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.25.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Down 6.8 %

CRWD opened at $154.73 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $205.73. The company has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of -238.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.27.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $26,885,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,160,419.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $26,885,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,160,419.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,387,124.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,422,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after buying an additional 22,964,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,668,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,144,000 after purchasing an additional 255,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,322,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,280,000 after purchasing an additional 127,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.