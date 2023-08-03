Morgan Stanley Cuts Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $24.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AVTR. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut Avantor from an outperform rating to an inline rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Avantor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.12.

Get Avantor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVTR

Avantor Price Performance

NYSE AVTR opened at $21.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.48. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avantor by 43.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Avantor by 28.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.