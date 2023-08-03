Morgan Stanley Cuts Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target to $110.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.43.

NYSE:RJF opened at $108.56 on Monday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.06.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.25). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,476.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after buying an additional 410,025 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,993,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,098,000 after buying an additional 1,625,771 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Raymond James by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,876,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,222,000 after purchasing an additional 312,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,876,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,018,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,915,000 after purchasing an additional 76,385 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

