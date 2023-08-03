Morgan Stanley Lowers POSCO (NYSE:PKX) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PKX. StockNews.com downgraded POSCO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group downgraded POSCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup downgraded POSCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded POSCO from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, POSCO has an average rating of Hold.

NYSE PKX opened at $112.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.71. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. POSCO has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $133.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of POSCO by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of POSCO by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of POSCO by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

