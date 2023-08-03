Morgan Stanley Raises Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $114.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.53.

Shares of CHD opened at $96.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.74. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

