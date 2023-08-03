Morgan Stanley Raises RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target to $107.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $107.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

RPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.80.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $103.63 on Monday. RPM International has a 52 week low of $78.52 and a 52 week high of $107.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in RPM International by 92.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in RPM International in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in RPM International in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

