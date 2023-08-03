Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.27.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $84.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $102.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.77.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $102,575,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 20,789.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,909,000 after acquiring an additional 777,728 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 451.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 872,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,553,000 after purchasing an additional 713,832 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,359,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,096,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,632,000 after buying an additional 476,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

