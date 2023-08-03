Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TECK. Benchmark boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.21.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $42.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average of $41.62. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $49.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 4.3% during the second quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

