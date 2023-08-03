Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.18.

Shares of HP opened at $44.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.71. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $54.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

