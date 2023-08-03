Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $108.22

Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 108.22 ($1.39) and traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.41). Motorpoint Group shares last traded at GBX 106.50 ($1.37), with a volume of 46,062 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 108.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 127.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 426.99. The company has a market capitalization of £96.50 million, a PE ratio of -10,650.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as independent omnichannel vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company also offers new cars that are under four years old or have completed less than 30,000 miles; and range of commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand.

