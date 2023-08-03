M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 358.2% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 42.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 191.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MTB shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.91.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,495,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,163.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,576 shares of company stock worth $7,766,094 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $138.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.36.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.81%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

