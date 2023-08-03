Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 482,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,654,000 after acquiring an additional 20,579 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 364,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,624,000 after purchasing an additional 35,693 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 83,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 32,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $72.19 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.63 and its 200 day moving average is $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.