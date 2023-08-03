Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 475 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,268 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $624,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,809 shares in the company, valued at $10,343,672.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $624,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,343,672.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,399 shares of company stock worth $4,131,323. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.04.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $126.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 26.48%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

