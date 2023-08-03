Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 1,434.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 46.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Technology

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $512,439.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZPN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.80.

Aspen Technology Trading Up 9.7 %

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $198.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.56. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.32 and a twelve month high of $263.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

