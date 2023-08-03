Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 94,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65,888 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $775,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $839,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $171.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.60%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

