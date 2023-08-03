National Bank Financial Lowers Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) to Sector Perform

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRI. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $184.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $136.78 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $138.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.28. The company has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 166,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,945,000 after acquiring an additional 26,134 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 594,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,854,000 after purchasing an additional 65,177 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

