New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $421,000 Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Pentair were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,978,000 after buying an additional 186,726 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 14,182,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,945,000 after purchasing an additional 365,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,164,000 after purchasing an additional 443,034 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,386,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,291,000 after purchasing an additional 367,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.79.

PNR stock opened at $69.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $70.44.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

