New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $87.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $113.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

New Relic Stock Performance

Shares of NEWR opened at $83.90 on Tuesday. New Relic has a one year low of $50.24 and a one year high of $86.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 0.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $242.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.02 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 20.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Relic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at New Relic

In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 6,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $478,262.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,368.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 2,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $194,316.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,752.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Staples sold 6,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $478,262.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,368.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,063 shares of company stock valued at $28,408,639 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at $28,552,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in New Relic by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 956,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,591,000 after purchasing an additional 489,634 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in New Relic by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,146,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,732,000 after buying an additional 410,931 shares during the last quarter. SQN Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth $21,225,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth about $20,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

